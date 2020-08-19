‘Largest battery storage project in the world’ unveiled in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Energy infrastructure company LS Power unveiled what it is calling the largest battery energy storage project in the world Wednesday in Otay Mesa, intended to enhance the power grid’s reliability and reduce energy costs.

The Gateway Energy Storage project — currently operating at 230 megawatts and scheduled to reach 250 MW by the end of the month — follows another LS Power battery project in Vista. That facility has been operating since 2018 and was previously the largest battery storage project in the United States at 40 MW, the company said.

“For more than three decades, LS Power has been at the leading edge of our nation’s transition to cleaner, more innovative energy solutions, and we are powering up Gateway Energy Storage as one more component of this vision,” LS Power CEO Paul Segal said. “Through our investments in multiple sectors of the renewables and energy infrastructure space, LS Power is reducing carbon emissions and improving reliability in the markets we serve.”

LS Power focuses on solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery storage projects in North America. The company has additional projects in development or construction in California and New York, including Diablo Energy Storage with a capacity of 200 MW in Pittsburg, California, LeConte Energy Storage with 125 MW, in Calexico, California, and Ravenswood Energy Storage with 316 MW in New York City.