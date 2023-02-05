EL CAJON, Calif. — Travelers can expect some lane closures on Interstate 8 this week, according to Caltrans.

Construction crews will close up to three westbound lanes at Main Street in El Cajon Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure includes the westbound on-ramp at Main Street in El Cajon and El Cajon Boulevard.

Real-time traffic information can be found on Caltrans’ QuickMap. This includes traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction or maintenance activities.

The intermittent closures are part of an ongoing construction project for narrowing of lanes and restriping, Caltrans said. The work is part of a three-mile project that involves bridge rehabilitation and concrete slab repairs on both westbound and eastbound I-8.

Officials say scheduled completion is expected this summer, weather permitting. More information about this project can be found here.

On top of expected lane closures, Caltrans said residents in the area may hear construction trucks and beeping from construction vehicles Sunday through Thursday nights.