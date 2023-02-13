VISTA, Calif. — More than a dozen residents are displaced and two cars were damaged after a landslide at a Vista apartment complex Monday.

It happened at the Las Palmas apartments just before 1:30 p.m.

“The wall has always been leaning. I never thought it would actually fall and collapse,” resident Emmanuel Cuello said.

Along with a wall, trees also came tumbling down onto two cars parked along West Los Angeles Drive. Crews worked to remove the debris so that the two cars could be moved as well.

Due to the instability of the hillside, the Vista Fire Department says four apartments were deemed unsafe. According to the department, 16 residents are displaced and will be rehoused by property management.

Apartment managers at Las Palmas declined to speak with FOX 5.

Vista Public Works noted some irrigation pipes were broken, but said a cause for the landslide was unknown.

Cuello says he saw water coming from the hillside earlier in the day.

“Actually, in the morning I was walking and I saw there’s a whole bunch of water leaking. That doesn’t seem normal,” Cuello said.

Vista Public Works says their responsibility is to make sure the area is safe and that the road is reopened, but any damage or repairs are the responsibility of the private property owners.

Public Works also says they’ll be keeping a close eye on the area as more rain may be on the way this week.