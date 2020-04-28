Landlords house homeless during pandemic

SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego is turning to landlords to help with the homeless, asking them to offer up their apartments.

So far, in the past week, over two dozen have answered the call.

“Right now, as you know, hundreds of San Diegans are at the Convention Center and we want to house as many as we can,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer at a press conference last week. “We need housing, landlords need funding, the time to do that is now.”

Faulconer brought to the surface an existing program called Landlord Engagement Assistance Program. In light of two people testing positive for coronavirus at the Convention Center last weekend, the program offering incentives now to landlords willing to allow homeless to move into their property.

The incentives include a $500 bonus, two months security deposit, $100 in utilities (on average), a portion of the rent and coverage on damage to the property.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said one San Diegan who heard the news. “I don’t have any problems with it.”

Others had differing opinions, especially concerned about the homeless population moving into their neighborhood.

“I definitely wouldn’t be thrilled about it. It just doesn’t seem right to me, but at the same time, it’s crazy times, and we have to be there for each other.”

If you’re interested in calling the LEAP program: 619-578-7768 or housingfirstsandiego@sdhc.org