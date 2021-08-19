Lakeside Union students celebrate return to school on first day

SAN DIEGO — Some students were thrilled to be back on campus Thursday, the first day of school in the Lakeside Union School District.

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian was live at Lemon Crest Elementary School as parents dropped off their kids.

Kindergartener Sierra Martinez said she couldn’t wait to hit the playground at recess while another student said she was looking forward to having her friend in her class.

Some measures the district is taking to help prevent the spread of coronavirus this year include:

Frequent hand washing

Daily health checks, including temperature checks if students appear to have symptoms

Regular cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms and common areas

Monitoring local positive cases

Masking while indoors

The district is offering an alternative program for students whose parents don’t want them to wear masks or return to campus for in-person learning.

LUSD Flex School provides students with a teacher and personalized core instruction, virtual enrichment, intervention and the opportunity to apply their learning to relevant, real-world projects, the district said.