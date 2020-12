LAKESIDE, Calif. — The sheriff’s department is searching for a 72-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing from Lakeside.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter is searching near Sohail Street. The missing woman is described as 5 feet tall, 160 pounds with gray hair. She was wearing black jeans and a blue plaid shirt.

Anyone who sees someone matching that description is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

