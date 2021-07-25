Lakeside resident discovers old military explosive in backyard

A Lakeside man made a startling discovery Sunday morning after finding an old military explosive in his backyard.

The potentially dangerous artillery shell brought the Sheriff’s Bomb Arson Unit to the home on Jennings Vista Circle after the resident was clearing weeds.

“I was doing some defensible space cleaning in my backyard and I found what appeared to be an artillery shell,” homeowner Chad Arnold said.

Arnold said he had recently bought his house and just moved in. He said he was “surprised” to find the explosive in his backyard, not knowing how long it had been there.

“Definitely was old,” Arnold said. “It was old and corroded.”

The Sheriff’s Bomb & Arson Unit removed the shell that appeared to them to be a 120mm artillery shell.

Officers say if anyone finds an artillery shell in their backyard, do not touch it, move away from the area and call law enforcement.

The discovery in Lakeside is the second time in less than a week an artillery shell has been found in the area. On Wednesday, a construction crew unearthed an old military shell at a job site near Oceanside Transportation Center, prompting a road closure and evacuations in the area.