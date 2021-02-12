Lakeside man arrested, accused in fatal shooting at East County hotel room

EL CAJON, Calif. – Authorities Friday announced the arrest of a 33-year-old man accused in the fatal shooting of another man this week at an East County resort.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies and Sycuan police officers arrived at the Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. There they found a man identified as 28-year-old Lakeside resident Dylan Michael Brooks who had been shot in a hotel room.

Brooks was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead not long after arriving, according to deputies.

Upon investigating, homicide detectives identified Frank Eldon Billeter, also of Lakeside, as a suspect in Brooks’ killing. Billeter, who already was in custody on separate charges, now has been charged with first-degree murder, the department said Friday.

He is not eligible for release on bail, local jail records show.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.