LAKESIDE, Calif. — A new equestrian park is opening in Lakeside this weekend.

The 13.88-acre Dianne Jacob Lakeside Equestrian Park grand opening will be happening Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., the County of San Diego Park and Recreation posted on X. Gates open at noon, with a program at 1 p.m., followed by shows at 2 p.m.

After the grand opening ceremony, those in attendance can enjoy arena shows, activities for kids, resource booths, food trucks and local entertainment.

The equestrian park, located at the corner of Moreno Avenue and Willow Road in Lakeside, will host equestrian and livestock-related events, along with non-equestrian events like receptions, dog shows, farmers markets and other special occasions, according to the event announcement.

County parks officials broke ground on the $16.9 million Lakeside Equestrian Park in 2020; the park project has been in the planning stages since 2012.

The equestrian park will have a large covered arena, an open arena, a concession building, a banquet hall, restrooms, livestock corrals, a shade pavilion, picnic tables, as well as parking with ADA access.

The park is named after Dianne Jacob, a County Supervisor who supported many park projects during her 28 years in office, according to the announcement.