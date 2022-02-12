Lake Hodges opens for seasonal fishing and boating

LAKE HODGES, Calif. — Lake Hodges is open to fishing and boating for the season as visitors are welcomed on the water Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from sunrise to sunset.

Frank Schwanborn drove down from Pomona with a friend to check out fishing conditions. He along with other fishermen were met with unseasonably warm temperatures.

“The early morning was still cold but by 8 a.m. it started warming up real good,” Schwanborn said.

The heat advisory didn’t stop him from practicing for a bass tournament at Lake Hodges next weekend.

“It was good, it was hot,” Schwanbord said. “It was rough though as far as finding fish, we kind of each caught one, we looked everywhere. They are hiding, still hibernating.”

As the reservoir opens for the season, the Arguello family celebrated an aunt’s birthday with a lakeside picnic. Usually they fish and rent kayaks to take out on the lake.

“It’s something fun to do here, it’s a peaceful lake, it’s a nice lake, I like it here,” said Josue Arguello, an Escondido resident.

Nearby, Escondido broke a 1971 temperature record Saturday, reaching a day-time high of 90 degrees.

“A little stunned right? I mean just crazy,” hike Maureen Onan said. “It’s absolutely beautiful, but it’s a little too early in the year for this heat, don’t you think?”

The heat Advisory for San Diego County expires Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.