Labor Day weekend a boon for Oceanside beaches, businesses

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Like most holidays in San Diego, Labor Day brought out crowds in droves with many businesses still bustling Monday as the long weekend came to a close.

In Oceanside, beaches were well attended all throughout the weekend by people searching for a getaway.

“It was our first vacation with the family going away out of our county, which is LA, so we drove,” Mehran Khatchaeorin said “We decided let’s go to Oceanside and see how it is.”

Even with the weekend wrapping, some vacations were just getting started. Khatchaeorin’s family had check-in time pushed back due to the demand at local hotels.

“They’re at full capacity,” Khatchaeorin said. We’re still waiting for our room! Usually it’s 4 o’clock check-in and they said 7:30 p.m.”

From the pier to the sand, the flow of visitors was steady all weekend.

“I came to the beach on Saturday with my family and it was pretty packed,” Oceanside resident Adrian Lopez said.

The city was alive with crowds all weekend, which was a welcome sight for small businesses.

“It was fantastic. It was really lovely to see the streets full of people,” said Heather Foster, owner at Little Louies Gift Shop.

With the crowds of course comes a bit of traffic, but most people, especially business owners like Foster had a good attitude about it.

“They battled to get to work because they were looking for parking and there was a lot of traffic, but it’s a great problem to have,” Foster said.