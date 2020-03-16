Lab courses also shift online at SDSU

SAN DIEGO — All in-person courses at San Diego State University, including labs, will be held online starting Monday, university officials said Sunday.

Last week, SDSU announced it would be transitioning to online instruction starting March 16 with the exception of lab courses. Effective Monday, March 16, lab courses and office hours will also now be held virtually.

“Due to our rigorous monitoring of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, San Diego State University is taking additional steps in our efforts to enhance social distancing and our response,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre said in a letter to students Sunday. “These decisions are meant to ensure that our campus can continue offering exceptional instruction to aid in the success of our students as we move to full virtual adoption.”

The shift to virtual study includes in-person undergraduate research and all Fine Arts studio work.

The university said it will also be closing the SDSU Library temporarily on Monday before reopening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Only SDSU employees and students with a valid school ID will have access to the library, university officials said.

Meanwhile, the SDSU Library is in the process of making resources available online (progress updates are available on the library website).