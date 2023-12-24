SAN DIEGO — A Christmas Eve dinner that feeds you and helps someone in need. Dozens of people enjoyed dinner at La Pastaia, a Clairemont Italian restaurant, on Christmas Eve.

Sara Arjmand, director of marketing with the restaurant, says community is what the holiday is all about. “The Italian community really loves the part of Christmas that everyone gets to get together,” said Armand.

The restaurant even created a special Christmas menu for the occasion, in partnership with the Salvation Army; 20% of all the proceeds of Christmas meals at La Pastaia go to the organization helping people in need.

That’s good news for Ralph Covert and his family who had dinner at La Pastaia on Sunday.

“The Christmas meal is such a wonderful selection of dishes, and then when we found out they’re giving back to people in need, it really is the essence of the Christmas spirit,” said Covert. “We’re all about giving back to the community and the people in need, and the fact that we happen to be here at a place where they are doing that from their heart makes it so special.”

A Christmas menu will also be available for diners on Christmas Day. The restaurant opens at 9 a.m. on Christmas Day.