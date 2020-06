A man looks on as a bank burns after a protest over the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in La Mesa, Calif. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — For a third night in a row, two cities in San Diego County have ordered curfews in response to a weekend of protests, riots and looting.

La Mesa

The City of La Mesa has ordered a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Santee

The City of Santee extended its citywide curfew from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.