La Mesa police release video of officer firing beanbag at protester

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language and shows body camera recordings of police firing a beanbag round at a suspect. Many viewers may find it disturbing.

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa police Wednesday released body camera video that shows an officer firing a beanbag round at a woman during a protest outside the department in May.

Police said Leslie Fucron, 59, entered the La Mesa Police Department’s east parking lot at 8:14 p.m. on May 30, according to her Facebook Live video.

Video from the body camera worn by Detective Eric Knudson shows him firing a beanbag round from the first floor patio of the department’s communications center, about 96 feet from Furcron, police said. Video from the body camera worn by a supervisor standing to the left of Kundson shows Furcron, who was wearing a white shirt, throw an object and, five seconds later, fall to the ground.

A timeline of events released by police showed “one subject down” by 8:16 p.m. That subject was Furcron.

Protesters immediately surrounded Furcron, who was carried to a vehicle in less than two minutes, police said.

Police said that at the same time Furcron threw the object, several San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were deployed in the parking lot to disperse the crowd. Police released an image depicting the direction that object was traveling in, with an arrow drawn in the direction of the deputies.

About three hours earlier, police had declared an unlawful assembly after protesters started throwing rocks at officers and there was an act of arson in the plaza, police said. Officers gave multiple orders to protesters to disperse, but they continued throwing large rocks, frozen water bottles and pots and pans at officers, police said.

Police released videos showing some protesters throwing rocks at officers. Those incidents occurred between 14 minutes and two hours prior to an officer firing a beanbag round at Furcron, police said.

The day after the incident, the police department started an investigation into the use of force, police said. Knudson, who has been with the department for 12 years, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal affairs investigation that will determine whether he committed any police violations. The department’s use of force coordination will also evaluate Knudson’s tactics, police said.

“The San Diego County District Attorney’s office has been briefed on the case, and will review the full investigation when it is completed to determine if Detective Knudson bears any criminal liability,” police added.