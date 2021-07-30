La Mesa police ID man who died when SUV crashed into office building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – La Mesa police have publicly identified the man who died when an SUV crashed into an office building Wednesday.

Authorities say Braden Jockmyhn, 41, died late Wednesday afternoon at the scene of the crash, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jockmyhn, an employee of Golden Life ADHC Center in the 7300 block of University Avenue, was in his office when the eastbound vehicle swerved out of a traffic lane, crossed a sidewalk and smashed into the building about 5:30 p.m., La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said. Authorities are investigating whether the motorist was driving under the influence.

Emergency crews helped the 61-year-old driver get out of the damaged vehicle, and paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Though the accident remains under investigation, “evidence collected at the scene indicates that drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor in the cause of the (crash),” Runge said.

The motorist’s name has not been released.

