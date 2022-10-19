LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa Police Department announced in a press release Monday that it has been awarded a $100,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety.

The funds will be used to increase patrols throughout the community and provide traffic safety programs to help reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths, officials explained.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” La Mesa Police Chief Ray Sweeney said. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe

traveling.”

The grant, according to the press release, will support DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers. It will also be used for enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk, said the department.

The California Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for this program through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the press release noted.

The grant program is set to run from now until September 2023.