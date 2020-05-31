La Mesa orders city-wide curfew, mayor expresses ‘deepest sadness’ over riots

LA MESA, Calif. – A city-wide curfew has been ordered in La Mesa Sunday, following a night of riots that damaged several businesses in the area.

The city has ordered a curfew starting at 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. The curfew has been imposed to ensure the safety of the community. It comes after a night of rioting, looting and arson, following a peaceful demonstration protesting police violence against black Americans.

The Director of Emergency and Disaster ordered a City-wide curfew for all Citizens of and visitors to La Mesa commencing on May 31st at 7:00pm and ending at 7:00am on June 1. Citizens of La Mesa are encouraged to shelter in place (in a safe environment) for their personal safety. — City of La Mesa, CA (@LaMesaCA) May 31, 2020

In a statement on Facebook, Mayor Mark Arapostathis expressed the deepest sadness he had ever felt in his life over the riots and looting.

“I am grieving along with every other La Mesa resident I am in the lowest place I have ever imagined,” state Mayor Arapostathis.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce Foundation to help businesses that were destroyed.