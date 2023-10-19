SAN DIEGO — Three people, including a La Mesa resident, were killed in small plane crash Tuesday in Williams, Arizona, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. south of H.A. Clark Memorial Airport, Lt. John Romero with the Williams Police Department said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found a Piper Fixed Wing single-engine plane that had crashed, according to authorities. Two of the victims were found inside the plane while the third victim was discovered outside the aircraft.

“Witnesses said that the airplane had fueled up at H. A. Clark Memorial and took off, several moments later, they heard the plane operating at what they described as low or no power, turned to a northerly direction back towards the airport where the plane came down in a field nearby,” Romero said.

Christopher Evans, 44, of La Mesa, was announced as one of the victims, police said. The pilot of the aircraft was identified as 31-year-old Hyemoon Kim of South Korea, while the other victim was identified as 51-year-old Dakota L Almaza of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).