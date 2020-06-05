La Mesa man arrested after woman assaulted with baseball bat during riot

LA MESA, Calif. — Police Wednesday arrested a man suspected of assaulting a woman with a baseball bat during a riot in La Mesa over the weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a La Mesa woman was walking home when she was assaulted by a man with a baseball bat at the intersection of Palm and Fresno avenues, according to La Mesa police. Officers witnessed the assault and immediately arrested Javier Zavala, 52, of La Mesa and booked him into San Diego County Jail on a drunk in public charge.

The woman, who suffered a broken hand and bruising on her leg, fled the scene, but later came forward to report the assault.

Wednesday morning, police charged Zavala with assault with a deadly weapon.