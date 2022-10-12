LA MESA, Calif. — The Helix Charter High School marching band is looking to replace essential equipment that was reported stolen from a storage building on Oct. 8, according to a GoFundMe page.

Items that were reported missing include two generators, assorted tools, instruments, canopies, lighting, food used for concession fundraising, among other things.

The competitive marching season is set to begin Saturday, Oct. 15, the fundraising page noted, and the Helix Instrumental Music Association (HIMA) must replace the stolen items in order for the students to compete.

HIMA students, staff, family, friends and alumni have spent hours preparing for the event. They are asking the community for donations in response to “this senseless act of theft.”

Donations can be made online via the fundraising campaign page.