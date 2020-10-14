La Mesa City Council approves community police oversight board

LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday night to approve an ordinance creating an independent community police oversight board.

Mayor Mark Arapostathis, Vice Mayor Akilah Weber and Councilman Colin Parent voted to approve the ordinance, while councilmembers Kristine Alessio and Bill Baber voted against it.

Thank you to the residents of La Mesa, the Citizens Oversight Task Force and to Mayor Araposthathis and Councilmember @ColinParent who voted with me tonight approving the final reading of the ordinance that establishes a Community Police Oversight Board in #lamesa — Akilah Weber, MD (@drweber4lamesa) October 14, 2020

The board is intended to increase transparency, build accountability and strengthen relationships between police and community members, according to the city. The board will work with an independent police auditor to investigate shootings and deaths involving officers and review department procedures, policies and training.

The board will comprise 11 voting members who will meet every other week during the first year, followed by at least once a month.