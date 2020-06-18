La Mesa citizen task force explores developing police oversight committee

LA MESA, Calif. — The City of La Mesa’s citizen public safety oversight task force met virtually Wednesday to discuss developing a police oversight committee.

The group was challenged with developing the committee after local demonstrations protesting police violence against black Americans last month turned violent.

The city is already seeking outside help when it comes to reviewing how they handled last month’s riots. Last week, La Mesa City Council voted unanimously in support of an independent review of how agencies responded to the rioting, looting and mass destruction.

“At this moment, right now we need an oversight committee and we need it the fastest we can do it, maybe in the next two to three months,” said Jack Shu, a member of the task force.

The task force is made of 11 members serving as an advisory board to the city council. Wednesday was the group’s second time since forming in February.

“It was just devastating. It was really tragic and I’m still feeling kind of emotional about it to be honest,” said Madison Padilla, who was born and raised in La Mesa.

Several residents like Padilla support calling on the city to tackle police brutality as well as ensure full transparency and accountability within the police department.

“Transparency is never a bad thing, if you don’t have anything to hide. What’s the big deal?” Padilla said.

“I think it’s really important that police are held accountable and the police are paid for by our tax dollars,” said Joshua Read, a frequent visitor of La Mesa. “They work for us, so I think it’s really important that we are holding them accountable.”

The task force voted in favor of forming four sub-committees to further research what a police oversight committee would look like in the city.

The group is scheduled to meet again next month but are hoping to meet before then. In the meantime, they plan to develop a proposal to bring to the city council and get public input before fully executing the committee. That may not happen until the plan is put on the ballot in November, so residents can vote.