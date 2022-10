SAN DIEGO — Police took a man into custody Tuesday after a stabbing in La Jolla, authorities confirmed.

Around 11:15 a.m., San Diego police received a call about a stabbing and officers responded to the 7700 block of Girard Avenue.

The man suspected in the stabbing escaped on his bicycle, police said. Officers pursued him and took him into custody.

No details about the victim’s injuries were immediately available.

