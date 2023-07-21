LA JOLLA, Calif. — A beloved music school in La Jolla is going up for sale and a group of music teachers are hoping to raise enough money to buy it.

Current owner, David Woo, bought La Jolla Music in 2012.

“My daughter’s all took lessons at the old La Jolla Music. I see a sign go up in the store saying ‘Store Closing.’ I was like how can La Jolla lose its music store?” Woo said.

But now Woo is retiring and the school is once again up for sale. The big question now is who will step up to buy it?

Michael Ball is one of the more than two dozen music teachers at the school, which has been open for more than 60 years.

“We just rent the space and teach as many students as we like. This is kind of a unique model where we’re in charge of our own business and destiny — it’s fantastic,” Ball said.

Ball and a few other teachers are now trying to raise $200,000 to buy the school — worried an outside buyer might result in less artistic freedom and flexibility.

“They might not be as music-oriented as education-oriented,” Ball said.

Woo said he wanted to give teachers the first shot at buying the school.

“I have a little bit of hesitation that somebody would just come in and completely change the model. They could go from renting space to teachers to hiring them and paying them less to turn into more of a for-profit business,” Woo said.

Teachers have set up a GoFundMe account to help meet a deadline at the end of the month to raise the cash.

Woo adds he can be flexible with the deadline, if teachers are making progress on getting a deal done.

Woo says he would take the majority of the money and reinvest it to help teachers run the store.

“That would be my dream,” Woo said.