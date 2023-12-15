SAN DIEGO — City crews put up a closure sign and roped off part of the beach in La Jolla Friday morning.

Harbor seal pupping season has started and that means the Children’s Pool will be closed for the next five months. Visitors will still be able to walk on the sidewalk and be near the seawall, but access down to the sand is now off limits.

Through May 15, harbor seals will give birth to their pups. Beachgoers will be kept at a distance from the seals to create a safer environment for them to not only birth their babies but also nurse them.

Divers and swimmers will not be able to access the water from the area.

The closure is something that happens every year due to an agreement between city and the California Coastal Commission.

FOX 5 spoke with a former San Diegan, who is visiting from out of state, who said he first fought for the protection of these marine mammals nearly 30 years ago.

“I come back every year to see this being closed for the protection of the seals during the pupping season,” explained Jim Hudnall. “It was so important at the beginning, we thought, to protect these seals from disturbance during time when they are pregnant, giving birth, and nursing their pups. It’s personally satisfying to see that we had success because we were joined by thousands and thousands of people.”

Advocates expect as many as 50 to 60 harbor seal pups will be born this season. The pupping season ends in May.