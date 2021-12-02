La Costa Canyon to have asynchronous day after ‘serious threat’ reported in restroom

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Students and staff at La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad will have an asynchronous learning day Friday after a “serious threat” was reported in a girls’ bathroom at the school, according to the district’s superintendent.

The threat was found before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a restroom at the school at 1 Maverick Way, San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward said. School officials will use the day Friday to investigate the threat and to put measures in place to help students feel safe, the superintendent said.

“Luckily one of the children noted it and brought it to our attention quickly,” James-Ward said.

In a note sent to parents, James-Ward said students should plan to remain home and log onto their Google classrooms at regularly scheduled class times. She apologized for the late notice while noting “the safety of our students and staff must come first.”

Carlsbad police confirmed to FOX 5 they were investigating a threat at the school and were anticipating for officers to have a presence at the campus Friday.

No further details on the incident were available.