Kobey’s Swap Meet reopens with new health guidelines

SAN DIEGO – Kobey’s Swap Meet, an outdoor flea market with vendors selling plants, electronics and sports memorabilia outside of Pechanga Arena San Diego, reopened Friday with new COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

All customers and vendors now must wear masks and practice social distancing at the market, according to organizers. Event staff also plan to increase the cleaning of high-traffic areas, including the market’s portable restrooms, which now will be staffed with an attendant.

More than 200 vendors are expected at the market this weekend, each spaced out according to physical distancing guidelines.

The market runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. More information on the market is available online at kobeyswap.com or by phone at 619-523-2700.