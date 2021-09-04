‘Know Your Limit’ event in Carlsbad raises awareness for impaired driving

Officers invited bargoers to take a breathalyzer test and guess their blood alcohol content at a DUI awareness event in Carlsbad.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad Police Department Saturday held an event called “Know Your Limit” during Labor Day weekend to raise awareness for impaired driving.

Carlsbad officers stationed themselves outside Carlsbad Village bars and restaurants to educate the public on impaired driving and knowing when they’ve reached the legal limit of .08. The officers invited bargoers to take a breathalyzer test and guess their blood alcohol content.

“The goal is to help people understand the effects of alcohol, so they can make educated decisions about how they get home after drinking,” Traffic Lieutenant Steve Thomas said. “It takes relatively little alcohol to impair a driver.”

The event comes as deadly driving under the influence crashes are on the rise. San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced 2020 was the deadliest year for DUI fatalities.

Law enforcement agencies across the county are increasing patrols for Labor Day weekend in efforts to keep drivers safe on the roadways. Patrols will be looking for all kinds of impaired driving.

Caltrans is also rolling out the flashing LED wrong-way signs on exit ramps at 67 locations throughout the county to prevent wrong-way crashes, which killed 46 people and resulted in more than 900 DUI arrests last Labor Day weekend, according to California Highway Patrol.