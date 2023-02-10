CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities have identified a homeless man who was shot by police during a suspected hostage situation in Chula Vista last weekend.

The suspect in this case, according to the San Diego Police Department, was 37-year-old Perri Sammarco. Authorities responded to calls of a disturbance on the 600 block of Moss Street shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 4 and found the suspect holding a knife to the throat of another homeless person in an apartment stairwell.

SDPD said a member of Chula Vista Police’s Crisis Negotiation Team began negotiating with the suspect who they say threatened to kill the hostage and refused to cooperate.

A canine officer, who’s also a member of the SWAT team, climbed through a balcony to enter an apartment positioned to the right of the suspect. The officer then cracked the apartment door open and shot the suspect, who still had the knife pressed to the hostage’s throat at the time of the shooting, SDPD explained.

The hostage, a 34-year-old man who has been identified as Justin Holley, was able to get away from the suspect after he had been shot in the head, according to authorities. SDPD said officers performed life-saving aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital. Sammarco died from his injuries two days later on Feb. 6.

The officer involved in this incident has been identified as Alfonso Perdomo who has been employed by the Chula Vista Police Department for five years. SDPD said he is currently assigned as a canine handler.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer-involved-shooting investigation.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.