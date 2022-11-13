Two men were detained Saturday after fighting in the street, police said. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A disturbance between two drivers Saturday night led to a physical fight involving a weapon, said San Diego Police Department Lt. Ken Impellizeri.

A black male driving a white car and a Hispanic male driving a white truck near the intersection of Menlo Avenue and University Avenue were seen getting into an argument, surveillance video showed.

During the fight, the black male pulled out a knife and ended up getting injured by that weapon during the scuffle, according to Lt. Impellizeri.

The Hispanic man proceeded to get into his vehicle and drive around the block before returning to the scene, police said. At that time, authorities detained both men and paramedics treated the injured individual who was reported to have a cut above his eye.

Lt. Impellizeri said police are investigating the incident.