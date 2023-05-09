ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An eight-week-old kitten that was stuck in the frame of a truck Monday night was rescued, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

A truck driver told San Diego Humane Law Enforcement they heard meowing at a stop sign while on the road, animal officials said.

When the truck driver got back to their home, they found a black and white kitten with her jaw stuck tightly in a hole of the frame of the vehicle, the Humane Society said.

Humane officers along with SDHS’s veterinary team responded to the scene near State Route 78 and Centre City Parkway in Escondido, where they sedated the kitten and dislodged her head from the frame of the truck with Q-tips, per SDHS.

The kitten was taken to San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido campus an given pain medication, fluids, antibiotics, warming and a good meal. She is doing “very well,” animal officials added.

The kitten will be at SDHS to serve her three-day stray hold.