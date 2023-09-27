CORONADO, Calif. — A kitten running amok on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge caused quite a backup Tuesday morning.

A driver headed eastbound on the bridge saw a young cat darting between traffic lanes and stopped to try to rescue it, Coronado police said in a Facebook post. That’s when two other cars collided with the parked vehicle.

At least two of the drivers involved had minor injuries, police said.

Firefighters and a police officer found the feline hiding in the “Zipper,” or the machine that moves the center divide, police said. The kitten was not hurt and was taken to PAWS of Coronado, an animal shelter.

A kitten rescue attempt caused a three-car crash on the Coronado-San Diego Bridge on Sept. 26, 2023. (Coronado Police Department/Facebook)