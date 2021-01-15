Kitchen fire sparks inside Wendy’s

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A fire ignited in the kitchen of an Oceanside Wendy’s fast food restaurant, but firefighters quickly doused it, authorities said Friday.

It was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at the Wendy’s on Plaza Drive and College Boulevard, just south of state Route 78, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Timothy Scott said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area of the restaurant, Scott said. Initial crews searched the restaurant and began dousing the fire, while other crews followed and pulled ceiling material to check for extension into the attic.

The flames were knocked down within about 20 minutes and no injuries were reported, he said.