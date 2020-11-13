King Tides to hit San Diego County’s coast this weekend

DEL MAR, Calif. – King Tides are expected to flood coastal beaches this weekend with the highest tide set for Sunday morning.

Aside from flooding, there are some dangers posed by the extreme tides. King tides move in quickly and can swamp hikers, longtime Del Mar lifeguard Scott Hensen said.

“People getting trapped in front of the bluffs by the tide, we hope that’s not the case, but it does happen,” Hensen said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, King Tide is the “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides.” Tides are expected to be higher than normal through Nov. 18, the agency’s fall high tide bulletin shows.

“In November, some locations along the West Coast are predicted to exceed the high tide flooding threshold based on tides alone,” the agency said.

Saturday marks the first day San Diego County faces new restrictions after slipping into the state’s most restrictive purple reopening tier amid a surge in recent cases. That means a few new restrictions for some local industries such as gyms and restaurants, which only can operate outdoors under the state’s reopening guidelines.

Now with king tides showing and sand at the beach squeezed, it might be more of a challenge to socially distance there.

The highest moments of the tides will be in the mornings, though afternoons also pose some challenges, according to Hensen.

“When that tide drops that water has to go back out to sea, so we are going to have a strong rip current in that area,” he said. “That goes for most of the lagoon areas up and down the coast.”