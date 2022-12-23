This image shows minor flooding from King Tides in La Jolla, Calif. on Dec. 23, 2022. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — King Tides are causing minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches.

The San Diego National Weather Service said tides up to 7 feet tall are expected to hit both Friday and Saturday morning.

Beach parking lots and boardwalks are expected to experience some minor flooding at several locations. This may include Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and Cardiff State Beach in San Diego County.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, King Tide is the “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides.”

This aerial image shows minor flooding from King Tides in La Jolla, Calif. on Dec. 23, 2022. (KSWB Photo)

Low tides of -1.8 feet are expected in the afternoon both days, providing beachgoers with some tidal pool exploration opportunities, according to NWS San Diego.