NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The National City Police Department is spending the holiday season with kids across San Diego. They teamed up with SeaWorld and Target for the annual “Shop With A Cop” event.

Throughout December, more than 300 police officers partner with a child from a local school. They spend the day with them at SeaWorld and follow it with a $200 shopping spree at Target.

The event has been up and running for nearly 30 years. Local police say it’s a great event for kids to develop better relationships with law enforcement in their communities.