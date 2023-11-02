SAN DIEGO — Now that Halloween has come and gone, trick-or-treaters throughout San Diego County may have more than enough candy to go around.

Instead of indulging in all that sugar, The Super Dentists are encouraging kids to participate in their buy-back program instead.

How does it work? It’s as easy as bringing in bags of Halloween candy to one of six of their offices throughout the region. Drop-off locations can be found here:

Carmel Valley (11943 El Camino Real #200)

Chula Vista (345 F Street, Suite 260)

Eastlake (2226 Otay Lakes Road, Suites A & B)

Kearny Mesa (9737 Aero Drive #210)

Oceanside (3625 Vista Way)

Escondido (390 West Valley Parkway)

Between Nov. 1-6, kids can receive $1 for each pound of candy they bring in to one of these offices.

Several local schools are also participating in the buy-back program by hosting fundraisers and using candy collection bins. Participating schools will receive $1 per pound of candy donated by their students.

The Super Dentists say they will donate the collected candy to active-duty service members to enjoy. This marks the 19th year of the candy buy-back program, which is intended to promote dental care and oral health.

Since 2004, The Super Dentists say they have collected more than 45,000 pounds of candy.