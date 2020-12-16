Kids get unexpected gift from FedEx driver, pay it forward

(Credit: Sunny Vincil)

(Credit: Sunny Vincil)

(Credit: Sunny Vincil)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A FedEx driver delivered an unexpected Christmas gift to a pair of Oceanside kids, and now the family is paying it forward.

Sebastian, 7, and Lucca, 6, set up a table outside their North County home Tuesday afternoon to sell their Nerf guns in order to make room for new Christmas toys, mother Sunny Vincil told FOX 5. A few people stopped by, some purchasing toys while others just gave them cash.

When FedEx driver Sam Deroulet was dropping off a package to the family’s neighbors, he saw what the children were doing and told them he admired their hard work. He said he didn’t need any Nerf guns but still wanted to give them something. That’s when he handed them a $100 bill and said, “Merry Christmas.”

Both kids stared at the driver in disbelief, and Sunny herself started crying.

“It was so special for my babies,” Sunny said. “It’s not about the money, it’s the kindhearted gesture. We need more of Sam Deroulet.”

The children plan to donate half of that money to the Women’s Resource Center, a shelter in Oceanside.