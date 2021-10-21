Kids 11 and under get in free to San Diego Zoo’s HalGLOWeen event

SAN DIEGO — A Halloween party is taking place at the San Diego Zoo each weekend in October with the celebration and other activities starting at 5 p.m.

Children up to 11 years old get in free to the HalGLOWeen event with an adult ticket purchase as part of Kids Free San Diego, and the zoo is open extended hours with visitors invited to help “light up the night” until 9 p.m.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake was at the zoo Thursday morning for an inside look at the fun ahead of the last two weekends of the event. Some of the highlights include live entertainment, a bubble dance party, python path and fun activities at the Front Street Stage.

The event also includes special performances and appearances by zoo ambassadors.

Kids 11 and younger are welcome to come in costume and HalGLOWeen is included in all memberships and all admission tickets, the zoo said on its website.