SAN DIEGO — Are the children ready for some fall fun?

Kids Free San Diego is offering free access to San Diego-area museums and other family-friendly attractions for children ages 12 and under for the month of October, program officials announced Thursday.

There are a plethora of topics kids can learn about: art, science, history, cultural heritage, nature, wildlife, trains, ships and much more.

“With so much to see and do, San Diego is always a kids’ paradise,” said San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman. “But in October, it gets even better with Kids Free. It’s the perfect time for families to play big – and save big – on the best attractions San Diego has to offer, including some destinations that are free or donation-based all year long. We love the opportunity to make these enriching experiences more accessible to everyone and to help make lasting family memories.”

Free admission is available for up to two kids for every adult ticket purchased, according to organizers. Download a Kids Free coupon for each venue you would like to visit at https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/, and then present it at the participating museum’s admission desk to receive the no-cost passes.

The locations of the activities range from Oceanside to Imperial Beach and Point Loma to Campo.