SAN DIEGO — Medics rushed two young children to the hospital after they fell from a third-story window in the South Bay Thursday night, officials said.

The kids fell from the window at an apartment building on Sea Fire Point near Ocean View Hills Parkway, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson confirmed by phone.

While few details were available about what led up to the fall, the spokesperson said a 3-year-old and 7-year-old child were both hurt, with the younger of the two kids having a head injury. They were both rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital.

The newly-developed neighborhood where the kids fell is located just north of state Route 905 and San Ysidro High School, not far from Otay Mesa. The cross-streets provided by officials matches that of the Playa del Sol

Officials did not immediately have details regarding the severity of the kids’ injuries, or any further information on what caused them to fall.

