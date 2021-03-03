Kellen Winslow Jr. gets 14 years in prison for rape, other sexual offenses

FILE – In this June 14, 2019 file photo Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II, standing, who was accused of committing several sex crimes against women in North County last year, including rape, answers a question from San Diego County Superior Court Vista Judge Blaine Bowman during a status hearing in Vista, Calif. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool,File)

SAN DIEGO — Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr., who committed sexual offenses against five women in North County, has been sentenced to 14 years in state prison.

Winslow appeared via video conference at the hearing Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court. He has been in custody since 2019 and was expected to be sentenced in March 2020 but that hearing was postponed due to court closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow was convicted of raping a 58-year-old woman who was homeless in his home town of Encinitas.

Jurors also convicted him of two misdemeanors — indecent exposure and a lewd act in public — involving two other women.

But that jury failed to agree on other charges, including the alleged 2018 rape of a 54-year-old hitchhiker, and the 2003 rape of an unconscious 17-year-old high school senior who went to a party with him when he was 19.

Winslow was going to be retried on six felonies including kidnapping, sodomy, forced oral copulation and two charges of rape in San Diego County Superior Court in November of 2019. But he pleaded guilty moments before that trial was set to begin to raping the teen.

Under the same plea deal, the attack on the hitchhiker was reduced to sexual battery.

In exchange for his pleas, the court agreed to sentence him to between 12 and 18 years in prison for the rape and sexual battery charges and dismiss the others, sparing him the possibility of life in prison.

