Mazzy Kathleen Fowler was born at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 to parents Astrid and Scott Fowler. (Credit: The Fowler family)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The first baby born at Kaiser Permanente’s new hospital in San Marcos was welcomed into the world Thursday.

A healthy baby girl named Mazzy Kathleen Fowler was born at 1:50 a.m. to parents Astrid and Scott Fowler, who arrived at the facility just a few hours after it opened for the very first time.

Mazzy weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long.

“The entire experience has been so special,” said Astrid when asked how she felt about being the first mother to deliver at the new hospital. “From the moment we arrived, everyone was so welcoming and so caring. It felt like they were just as excited as we were.”

The Fowler’s, who operate a small business that provides window cleaning services to families throughout North San Diego County, are now parents of three. Baby Mazzy has two sisters: Valentina who is 12-years-old and Josephina who is 10-years-old.

Kaiser Permanente says the new San Marcos Medical Center features a “state-of-the-art Maternal Child Health Center,” making it the ideal place for baby Mazzy to make her debut.

The office of California Rep. Scott Peters issued a Congressional Certificate of Recognition to celebrate the hospital’s first delivery and Mazzy’s birth.

Crews broke ground on the new medical center, located at 360 Rush Drive, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and it is now fully open to the public.