Kaiser Permanente temporarily closes 6 medical offices

SAN DIEGO — Kaiser Permanente announced Friday that it will temporarily close some of its medical office buildings in San Diego County in an effort to limit exposure to coronavirus.

The following buildings will be temporarily closed:

Bostonia

Carmel Valley

Carlsbad

El Cajon

Kearny Mesa

Vista

The following medical offices will remain open, but will provide limited services:

Point Loma Behavioral Health, Addiction Medicine, Surgical (Fertility) Pharmacy, Laboratory, Radiology

Rancho Bernardo, Rancho San Diego and Oceanside Pediatric Well Child



Patients who have prescriptions waiting to be picked up at any of the above locations can get their prescriptions filled at any Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy.