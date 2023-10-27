CARLSBAD, Calif. — A male juvenile was stabbed Friday evening outside of a Carlsbad High School football game, authorities said.

Carlsbad police told FOX 5 the juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was not from Carlsbad High School, police added.

Carlsbad High School hosted El Camino High School at 7 p.m. in the varsity game.

Few details have been released about the stabbing.

Police were at the scene investigating the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.