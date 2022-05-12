ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido police are investigating a stabbing near a middle school that prompted a temporary lockdown of the campus, authorities said.

Police received a call around 1:57 p.m. of the incident in the vicinity of Mission Middle School located at 939 East Mission Avenue.

Police say a teenage male wearing all black, including a black hoodie, ran from the scene after stabbing the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where their wounds appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Mission Middle School was locked down for around 45 minutes, police said. Students were able to leave school on time as police determined the attacker was no longer in the area.

