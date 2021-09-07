Justice advocates demand firing of Grossmont Union supervisor involved in school fight controversy

EL CAJON, Calif. — Justice advocates are calling for a full investigation and demanding Grossmont Union High School District fire the supervisor, who was placed on paid administrative leave, involved in breaking up a fight between two students that was captured on video.

Reverend Shane Harris, a national civil and human rights activist, compared the imagery widely shared on social media to that of George Floyd.

“I cannot understand the world for me why this supervisor felt it was necessary to literally wrap his arms around this girl and literally slam her to the ground the way he did,” he said.

Harris is demanding answers after a female student at Vahalla High School was restrained by a school supervisor on Aug. 31 as he tried to break up a fight. Video of the incident was widely-shared on social media.

During a press conference Tuesday, Harris says he will not rest until the school takes action.

“My office is requesting the school superintendent and the school immediately fire this supervisor,” he said.

Revealing that the young woman is part of the foster care system, Harris says the event has further traumatized her.

“And I don’t care if he had his knee on her neck or near her neck for 15 seconds, it shouldn’t have happened for one second,” he said. “It was inappropriate and is something that should never happen by a school official.”

Former board of education member Mark Powell, a father and the founder of Parents For Quality Education, questioned why this happened.

“You look around and you see a man, who as Reverend Harris said is three times bigger than a 14-year-old student at a school,” he said. “This is a young lady, a knee on the neck like that could snap this young lady’s neck in an instant.”

Harris said he has spoken with the superintendent of the Grossmont Union High School District and have agreed to a meeting, but wouldn’t say when that would happen. He also called on the superintendent and the high school principal to meet with the victim and her guardian. The school district says they will comment on the situation after the investigation.

