Jury trial set for TikTok star accused in East Village double murder

SAN DIEGO – A jury trial now is scheduled for September for a local TikTok star accused of killing his wife and another man last year.

Ali Abulaban, 29, was charged with felony murder after the East Village shootings last October. Prosecutors say Abulaban, known on TikTok as @JinnKid, believed his wife Ana Abulaban had been cheating on him and installed a listening device on his daughter’s iPad to spy on her.

Abulaban again pleaded not guilty to the two first-degree murder charges in court Monday and continues to be held without bail. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 27.

In an emotionally charged jailhouse interview late last year, Abulaban told FOX 5 that he was listening to the device Oct. 21, 2021 when he heard the voice of his wife’s friend Rayburn Barron. Barron, 29, and Ana Abulaban, 28, were found with apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies on the 35th floor of an apartment high-rise known as Spire San Diego.

They were pronounced dead by paramedics shortly thereafter and Abulaban was arrested a short time later driving on Interstate 15 with his 5-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

FOX 5’s exclusive interview with Abulaban is available by clicking or tapping here.