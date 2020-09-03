Jury duty in a pandemic: Local courts prepare for first trials in months

SAN DIEGO – For the first time in over six months, San Diego courts will open to jury trials starting in October.

However, if you’re selected for jury duty, expect the inside of the courtroom to look a little different.

“We have glass in front of the judge, a barrier at the clerk station,” pointed out Presiding Judge Lorna Alknse of San Diego County.



Dozens of plexiglass dividers separate each part of the courthouse. It’s a design that’s unique to San Diego County, and one you’ll only find in two courtrooms.



“It’s like being in a hockey arena,” Judge Alknse said. “The most interesting part is the jury box. Instead of putting everybody six feet apart, we have created a penalty box as for the jurors.”



She said the county has 2,700 jury trials waiting: “So, the problem is insurmountable, and we need to get started.”



She said some states have allowed jurors to participate from home via video chat, but local officials worried that jurors may get distracted by cell phones or family members. Normally, the county is able to knock out about 80 jury trials a month, but given the current setup, that number has been reduced to just a handful. So, the chances of getting selected for jury duty are way down.



“There is an opt-out provision in the summons if you are over 65, take care of someone else that could get sick, have child care responsibilities,” Judge Alknse explained.

“Just reschedule. I think if you’re willing to go to the beach, willing to go to the gym, willing to go to the grocery store, then you’re the perfect person to come down and serve.”